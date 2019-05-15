Share:

ISLAMABAD-Government is committed to achieving better health outcomes in order to achieve objectives outlined in National Health Vision 2016-25 Sustainable Development Goals, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the NHS ministry said that a meeting of the national health and population coordination consortium was held here, which was chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on NHS Dr Zafar Mirza. Representatives of Economic Affairs Division, Planning and Development, provincial health and population departments, international partners including USAID, World Bank, DFID, DAFT, German Embassy, WFP, UNFPA, UNAIDS WHO and UNICEF participated in the meeting, the statement said.

Dr Mirza highlighted that health was a vital component of human development and only those societies achieved their development objectives which ensured optimal health and wellbeing of their citizens.

He said that this forum was created to bring stakeholder together for exchange of ideas and suggestions to develop synergies and avoid duplication and gaps. Donor coordination is very important and lot can be achieved by working together, he said.

Later, Director General Health Dr Assad Hafeez presented Islamabad Model Health System with an aim to ensure efficient and effective health service delivery system for Islamabad through an integrated approach.