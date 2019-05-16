Share:

ISLAMABAD : At least three persons were killed while many other sustained serious injuries as a passenger van caught fire near Khairabad in Nowshera on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred as the vehicle caught fire due to gas leakage, adding, that the children and women were also on board and received serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to the burn unit of a nearby hospital. The bodies of deceased were handed over to the relatives after postmortem, the sources stated.