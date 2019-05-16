Share:

PESHAWAR : The district administration in its ongoing drive against hoarders on Wednesday raided a cold storage house in Chamkanai area recovering 9,000 kilograms of lemons dumped for artificial price hike.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar on a tip-off conducted the raid and confiscated 9,000 kilograms of lemons stored at a cold storage house and fined the owner Rs100,000 on charges of hoarding and creating price hike in the local market.

The confiscated lemons were auctioned in fruit market in presence of Assistant Commissioner Nadar Khan and Assistant Food Controller Khalid Khan and Food Inspector Bilal Khan. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar has directed all officials to check all cold storage houses in the city for their possible involvement in hoarding and seized lemons.