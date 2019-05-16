Share:

KARACHI 9- The process of accountability should be transparent and equal for all in order to get the country prosper and developed.

This was stated by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman while addressing the gathering in an Iftar party in District Malir. Ameer District Malir Muhammad Islam, Secretary district Malir Syed Mufakhar, Naib Nazim area Khawaja Muhammad Tanoli and others were also present on the occasion.

Hafiz Naeem said the issues of the society would be redressed with the imposition of Islamic system and its law and order.

“Islamic system teaches equal treatment to all regardless of cast, creed and religion”, he added.

He said it was their responsibility to make efforts and struggle for imposition of Islamic system in the country.

The Holy month of Ramazan is a month of blessings and sacrifices, adding Pakistan was came into being in this month on the name of Islam; but unfortunately, the country is not being established yet with its true spirit of independence after 70 years,” Hafiz Naeem added.