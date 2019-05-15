Share:

RAWALPINDI - Additional District and Sessions Judge Wasim Raffique visited Adiala Jail on Wednesday, where he ordered release of 37 inmates convicted for minor crimes on personal surety bonds.

Following the directions of the ADSJ, the jail administration set the 37 inmates free. According to details, ADSJ Rawalpindi Wasim Raffique Khan along with Civil Judge Yasir Mehmood paid a visit to Adiala Jail and inspected condition of the prison and got firsthand information on the prisoners. The judges also inspected women barracks, juvenile cells and hospital and interacted with the inmates. They also witnessed electrical, tailoring and computer classes in the jail being organised in collaboration with Women Aid Trust Islamabad. The judges expressed their satisfaction over the cleanliness and food being served to the inmates.

Earlier, Superintendent Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir Chaudhry received the judges upon their arrival in the prison. He also briefed the judges about the facilities being given to the inmates in Adiala Jail .