MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu & Kashmir cabinet Wednesday expressed grave concerns over the continued unabated worst atrocities and mass human rights abuses by the Indian occupied forces in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The state cabinet met here in the metropolis on Wednesday with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair.

During the meeting, the members through a unanimously-passed resolution, vehemently condemned the Indian occupied forces for preventing people from offering Namaz-e-Taraweeh and siege and search operations in the held valley.

The cabinet members, through the resolution, urged the international community to press the India to give Kashmiris their right to freedom of expression and observe religious obligations besides freedom to media in the occupied valley. They also urged the world to help the Kashmiris secure their birth right to self-determination, which would bring about lasting peace in South Asia.

The resolution also expressed concerns over the deteriorating health of senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in New Delhi’s notorious Tuihar jail. It paid rich tributes to the people of Indian held Jammu & Kashmir for distancing themselves from the farcical Indian elections in the occupied valley.

Through another resolution, the AJK cabinet expressed complete solidarity with the people living close to the Line of Control (LoC) who have been facing frequent unprovoked Indian forces firing from across the LoC. It expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for releasing financial relief funds for rehabilitation of the population at LoC.

Gratitude expressed to Pakistan for funds release for ongoing fiscal year 2018-19

Through another resolution, the AJK cabinet denounced incidents of terrorism in Lahore, Quetta and Gwadar. It paid tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the tragic incidents.

Through another resolution the cabinet appreciated the steps taken by the incumbent AJK government for reformation of the institutions including introduction of recruitment process through NTS tests in the State education department. The meeting was apprised that biometric system would be introduced to ensure punctuality of the teachers.

The cabinet expressed profound gratitude to the government of Pakistan for releasing development budget of AJK for ongoing fiscal year 2018-19 on time besides adequate funding for growth and development of the state. The cabinet expressed hope that the federal government of Pakistan would further increase the development budget of AJK.

The AJK cabinet through another resolution, reposed full confidence in the leadership of the sitting Prime Minister Farooq Haider.

The resolution termed Haider-led three years’ term of sitting AJK government as golden era during which the institutions were reformed, the resolution asserted.

The cabinet meeting expressed the hope that the dream of prosperous Kashmir would be translated into reality under the leadership of the incumbent Prime Minister.

APHC DENOUNCES

BRUTAL ATROCITIES

The AJK chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Wednesday urged the international community to take notice of Indian troops’ atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The APHC-AJK during a meeting expressed grave concern over the brutal atrocities being committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Strongly condemning the continued Indian reign of state terrorism, the meeting said that Indian occupied troops are carrying out genocide of the Kashmiri people in planned and sustained manner. The meeting was presided over by Convener Syed Abdullah Gilani.

The meeting was attended among others by top APHC AJK leaders including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Abdul Majeed Malik, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Ishtiaq Hameed, Shameem Shawl, Abdul Hameed Lone, Raja Khadim Hussain, Haji Sultan Butt, Javed Iqbal Butt, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, Engineer Mushtaq Ahmad and Imtiaz Wani.

The participants on the occasion accused New Delhi of employing new brutal tactics to harass the innocent people of the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir.

APHC-AJK representative for Punjab province, Engineer Mushtaq Ahmad apprised the meeting of the efforts being made by the organisation in the province for the Kashmir cause.