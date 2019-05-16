Share:

LAHORE - The district government’s teams administered anti-polio drops to 860 children in Afghan refugee settlements along Old Ravi Bridge on the third day of the ongoing campaign on Wednesday.

A number of Afghan families are settled along Old Ravi Bridge. In UC 70, two families refused to allow polio workers to administer vaccines to their children. However, they agreed to join the drive as soon as Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed reached there.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed said: “The campaign is in full swing. I visited Afghan settlements to review performance of my teams. Their work is praiseworthy.”

In UC 82 of Islampura, Assistant Commissioner Shahid Mehboob convinced the staff of a school administration to join the cause.

“Our team number 10 was refused by a school management to get 29 children administered polio drops in an area declared as high risk. We were prepared. So we managed.

The Punjab government launched the campaign after three polio cases surfaced in Lahore. Focal Person of Prime Minister on Polio Eradication Baber Atta vowed to make Lahore a polio free city.

According to a district administration spokesperson, 400,000 children were administered anti-polio vaccines in three days of campaign that would continue till May 19.

According to Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, more than 2500 team are working in 94 union councils of Lahore.

Dr Yasmin appreciated teams for achieving the set target despite hot weather during the holy month of fasting. She said that role of parents was important in making the anti polio campaign a success. She urged parents to give polio drops to children to save them from lifelong disability and even death. She said that senior officers were directly monitoring the ongoing anti polio campaign.