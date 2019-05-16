Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A bailiff, constituted by District and Sessions court, on Tuesday raided the Saddr Police Station and recovered an unlawfully detained boy from the lock-up.

Muhammad Aslam, resident of Chak 378/JB had filed a petition with Additional District and Sessions judge Saeed Rafiq, submitting that his son Shahzad had been arrested by Saddr Police SI Muhammad Boota on “trumped-up theft charge” and locked him up illegally in the police station. The court sent a bailiff who recovered the boy from the lock-up. The court officer also checked the police record and found that no FIR has been registered against him. The boy was produced in the court, which set him free. The judge also directed Toba District Police Officer Waqar Qureshi to probe the incident and submit a report in the court at the earliest.

The petitioner also filed separately application with senior civil judge Ch Zafar Iqbal, with powers as area judicial magistrate, seeking orders for medico-legal examination of the boy to alleged torture by the police. The judge ordered the District Health Authority CEO to constitute a medical board for conducting medico-legal examination of the boy.