Share:

LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears may never perform again, according to her manager.

The ‘Piece Of Me’ hitmaker’s longtime manager, LARRY RUDOLPH, has claimed that it will be a long time until the singer - who recently completed a 30 day stint at an unnamed facility after she became ‘’distraught’’ over her father Jamie’s ongoing health battle, which began when he ruptured his colon last November - ever sets foot on a stage again, and possibly never.

He told TMZ: ‘’As the person who guides her career - based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis - from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.’’

Britney appeared in front of a judge last Friday and alleged that her father Jamie - who has controlled her finances and life since her breakdown in 2007 - committed her to a mental health facility against her will last month and forcing her to take drugs. There is now a social media campaign called ‘’#FreeBritney’’, which was set up by her fans in a bid to free her of her conservatorship.