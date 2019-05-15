Share:

Giving has always brought out the best in people. Throughout the decades, people have sought different opportunities to give back to human kind.

There is no doubt that the amount of charities have increased over time, placing a greater need for the generosity of the general public.

The Holy Month of Ramadan, when Muslims worldwide fast during daylight hours and abstain from other pleasures, is also the month where Muslims contribute to charity work, and donations for the less fortunate.

All Muslims, who can afford it, are required to contribute a proportion of their wealth in the shape of Zakat which is also one of the five pillars of Islam.

“Charity is never obligatory it is always additional. There’s no twisting your arm to do good. “

There are two types of Zakat. At the end of Ramadan there is Zakat al-fitir. The other Type of Zakat is giving away 2.5% of your income. You don’t have to necessarily do that in Ramadan.

“And spend (in the way of Allah) from what we have provided you before death approaches one of you and he says. “My Lord, if only you would delay me for a brief term so I would give charity and be among the righteous.”

KAINAT ABID,

Lahore, May 3.