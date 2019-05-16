Share:

ABL conducts SME awareness Session at Larkana

LARKANA (PR): “In line with Allied Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy to create awareness on financial inclusion avenues for the small and medium enterprises & agri financing and to create conducive environment for women entrepreneurs to thrive and prosper, an awareness seminar was conducted on both SME & Agri Finance & Women Empowerment recently at Larkana. The session was attended by senior officials of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) along with around 80 participants including members from small and medium enterprises, rice millers, notable business community members, agriculturists & members of commerce and other trade bodies of the area and the corporate depositors of SRSO. Fasih Siddiqui from ABL briefed the participants about the SME & Agri products being offered by the Bank. Further, in accordance with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) and strategic directions of SBP, a detailed presentation was also given on SBP refinance products for SME & Agri business, warehouse financing, green banking initiative, refinancing facility for women entrepreneurs, highlighting the focus of both the regulator and the Bank on the sector.

Telenor unveils Sustainability Report 2017-18

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan, one of country’s leading telecom operators, has unveiled its Sustainability Report 2017-18 which highlights the company’s transformative efforts towards building Pakistan’s economy and society. By staying true to its purpose of connecting people to what matters most and integrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to its core strategies and activities, Telenor Pakistan continues to make significant contributions to the country’s socioeconomic progress.

The report delves into Telenor Pakistan’s investments in the country in addition to the contributions it has made to the national exchequer in lieu of direct and indirect taxes. It also provides insights into the company’s role as one of Pakistan’s leading employers with thousands of direct and indirect employees. The powerful social impact of Telenor Pakistan’s digital interventions in critical domains of life, such as agriculture, digital literacy, diversity & inclusion, environment, human rights andethics &compliance, is also one of the key takeaways of the Sustainability Report.

“The Sustainability Report 2017-18 effectively summarizes our efforts and testifies to our progress being in the right direction,” said Kamal Ahmed, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Telenor Pakistan. “As we envision empowering the communities that we operate in, the report helps us keep good track of our journey towards sustainable, transparent, efficient, and innovative business practices in the country. At Telenor Pakistan, we stay committed to helping shape Pakistan’s future through sustainable development in all areas and will continue to explore more innovative ways to serve the country better.” Kamal added.

Punjab food minister visits Tetra Pak factory

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Minister for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhary visited Tetra Pak Pakistan’s state-of-the-art packaging material manufacturing factory in Sundar Industrial Estate on 14th May, where he was briefed on the company’s world class manufacturing processes and plant features. The visit was followed by handing over of six milk-testing units to the government to aid in the objective of provision of safe milk to the masses.

Chaudhary was given a tour of the factory, which included factory operations and an overview of food processing packaging and the dairy value chain in the Innovation Room. The minster experienced first-hand the enforcement of world class occupational health and safety standards and manufacturing processes practiced by Tetra Pak. As per the company’s slogan of committing to make food safe and available everywhere, Tetra Pak is deeply appreciative of the Prime Minister’s stance on providing pure milk to the masses and as such took this opportunity to present the provincial food department with 6 milk testing units to further their efforts in proving safe and healthy milk.

Upon visiting the factory, the minister showed satisfaction and appreciated the efforts made by Tetra Pak to maintain quality of production and increase customer awareness about packaged milk. Commenting on his visit, Chaudhary said, ‘’It is great to see Tetra Pak contributing in the food sector of Pakistan as a leading processing and packaging provider. Their environment-friendly techniques are very important for sustainable development and Tetra Pak is living according to these principles. We are also thankful to the company for the milk testing units, which will benefit us in the fight against adulterated milk.”

Towards the end of the visit, the food minister also took part in Tetra Pak’s plantation drive and planted a tree in the factory to advocate for a greener country. Tetra Pak is a socially responsible organization and has undertaken many community improvement initiatives while working with different NGOs, media and academic institutions.

Descon organises drive to plant over 2,000 trees

LAHORE (PR): Descon is doing its part to uplift the environment in Lahore by sponsoring an Afforestation Drive in the Bulley Shah Interchange area of the Lahore Ring Road. As an environmentally friendly organization, Descon collaborated with Go Green Lahore, to plant more than 2,000 trees at the Bulley Shah Interchange as part of the drive.

This plantation drive will help turn the vacant area of the Interchange into a greenbelt populated with a variety of indigenous trees such as Sumbul, Peepal, Neem and Sukh Chain among others.

Speaking about the drive, Faheem Butt, Head Administration said, “We have built our corporate culture to instil a sense of social responsibility in our employees. This afforestation drive is a great way for us to reinforce this while also allowing us to give back to the community. Just as importantly, initiatives such as this help to encourage our employees to be more environmentally friendly and to look for sustainable solutions, both of which are key values for us here at Descon.”