LAHORE - On the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee, six Information Officers (BS-17) of DGPR office have been promoted as Deputy Director (BS-18) on regular basis.

According to a notification issued by Information & Culture department, Zafar Hussain Qureshi, presently on deputation with S&GAD has been promoted as Deputy Director and directed to report back to DGPR head office. Shahzad Niaz, District Information Officer, Attock has been promoted as Deputy Director and allowed to continue on his present place of posting. Nauman Masood Khan, Divisional Information Officer, Bahawalpur has been promoted as Deputy Director and allowed to continue at his present place of posting.

Ms Kiran Fazal Butt, Information Officer at DGPR has been promoted as Deputy Director and posted as Deputy Director, Books, at the head office. Ali Adnan Munawar, presently working as Section Officer at Information department has been posted as Deputy Director, Advertisement Finance at DGPR office. Imran Maqbool, Information Officer, DGPR, has been promoted as Deputy Director and allowed to continue at his present position.

Transfers and posting in police

Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday ordered transfers and postings of seven DSP-rank police officers. According to a notification, Lahore’s Model Town SDPO Zulfiqar Ali was transferred and posted as Nawan Kot SDPO. Chiniot City SDPO Muhammad Azam was transferred and posted as Model Town SDPO in Lahore.

Chuhng SDPO Muhammad Ashfaq Rana was transferred and posted as DSP (Organised Crime) Sadar Police Division Lahore. Chakwal SDPO (Chah Saidan Shah) Mohammad Shafiq was transferred and posted as Punjab DSP (PHP) Punjab while Shafique-Ur-Rehman was posted as Multan DSP (Police Training School). DG Khan SDPO Zia-ul-Haq was transferred and posted as Rajanpur SDPO (Jam Pur). Lahore SDPO (Samanabad0 Muhammad Aslam was directed to report to the Central Police Office.