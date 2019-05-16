Share:

RAJANPUR - Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said that agreement of PTI government with International Monetary Fund (IMF) was difficult and non-popular decision.

In an exclusive talk with APP here Wednesday, he said the decision was made in the best national interest and it is hoped that it will be the first and the last decision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Mazari said that the economy is faced with total collapse, as a result of wrong policies of the previous government. This is why the present government is taking bitter and non-popular decisions today.

The Punjab Assembly speaker said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team has working with full devotion and honesty and would be able to steer the country out the current mess.

He said that the government would welcome the Opposition’s positive criticism and instead of making baseless propaganda about the government’s economic agenda, they should come up with viable proposals. Mazari said the government was not interested in taking loans for mega projects, rather it would invest on public welfare schemes.

He said the government was moving in right direction which would soon find its destination.