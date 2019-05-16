Share:

ISLAMABAD - Governor Gilgit/ Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon called on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza at her office on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to sports and tourism were discussed. The minister warmly welcomed the guest and said that Gilgit/ Baltistan is an asset to the country. She acknowledged the fact that with immense natural beauty and diversified culture, Gilgit/Baltistan can be an attractive tourist destination.

To attract tourists, she underscored the need to improve infrastructure and other facilities there. Dr Mirza also expressed resolve to improve sports facilities there. “We need to promote sports culture there. Polo is the popular sport in GB, we want to invite players from GB to Islamabad and also want to invite foreign players to GB” she added.

The Governor GB apprised the Minister on the existing sports facilities there and on the performance of Gilgit/Baltistan’s Youth in different sports.

He also requested that Gilgit/ Baltistan must be given some representation in Pakistan Olympics. He highlighted the fact that GB had immense talent in sports, hence, deserved Government patronage. Maqpoon extended an invitation to the Federal Minister to visit Gilgit/Baltistan, which Minister accepted.