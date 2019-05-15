Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gigi Hadid has starred in her first Burberry campaign.

The 23-year-old model has teamed up with the luxury British fashion house to front advertisements for the Thomas Burberry Monogram collection and feels ‘’honoured and grateful’’ to be involved.

The shoot was photographed by Nick Knight and designed by Riccardo Tisci in collaboration with British artist Peter Saville, and comes after Gigi made her first runway appearance for the brand at their fall 2019 show in February. Gigi said in a statement: ‘’I have always loved and respected Riccardo’s work, and I feel so honoured and grateful that he trusted me with this project.

‘’My first Burberry show was my first time working with Riccardo, and the timing just felt perfect. It gave us our first opportunity to really get to know each other. The second I heard the creatives for this shoot, I understood how I wanted to bring that to life and show different sides of myself through each character.’’

The much-anticipated line was inspired by 20th-century logo interlocking TB initials, which were created by the house’s founder, Thomas Burberry, and the brand’s chief creative officer, Riccardo, wanted to make sure the new collection stayed true to the label’s ethos and ‘’heritage’’.

Riccardo added: ‘’When I first started at Burberry, I spent a lot of time in the archives researching the rich history of the house.

Blub- My first Burberry show was my first time working with Riccardo, and the timing just felt perfect.