ISLAMABAD - According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 71,100 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 70,700.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 60,957 against Rs 60, 614 of last day.

The price of silver also remained constant and was traded at Rs 850 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 728.73.

According to the Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24-karat gold in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad decreased by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 69,400 and that of 10 grams gold was decreased by Rs 170 and traded at Rs 59,500 against Rs 59,670 of last day.

In international market the price of per ounce gold remained constant and was traded at $1298.