ISLAMABAD - Haroon Khan rewrote history books for Pakistan in the World Taekwondo Championship as the youngster thrashed European champion Laachraoui Mourad of Belgium 28-23 in the second round in Manchester, England on Wednesday.

While talking exclusively to The Nation from England Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja said: “I am thankful to almighty that Haroon had managed to win one of the biggest fights of his short international career. 180 countries top athletes are in action, who have all the facilities, no fear of financial hazards and have world’s best coaches at their disposal and even then Haroon prevailed against all the odds. It clearly indicates that we have all the talent and champion material, we just lack in training and facilities. If government spare some time form their other important issues and pay heed towards taekwondo and other sports, we are bound to win international medals.”

He said they were running from pillar to post to get tickets for players and look how Haroon managed to bring such joy for the entire nation as it was by no means an easy fight. “European champion was up against a stranger and Haroon showed his class and why federation always believes in him and others. In the first fight Haroon had beaten Polish player 25-13 in -58kg weight category. Now he will face 2016 Olympian. I think government and especially IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza must take notice of the achievement of Haroon and take good care of our proud sons and daughters and ensure they get their due respect,” Wasim concluded.