UNITED NATIONS - Escalating religious-based violence in the North Western Province of Sri Lanka have prompted two senior United Nations officials to call for an end to “hateful attacks” directed towards the country’s Muslim minority. “It is in the interest of all ethnic and religious groups in Sri Lanka , as well as the Government, the opposition, civil society and the security sector, to work collaboratively in taking appropriate action and immediately stop these hateful attacks”, Adama Dieng, UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, and Karen Smith, UN Special Adviser on the Responsibility to Protect, said in a joint statement. Since the 21 April suicide bombings, there has been a spate of attacks against Muslim and Christian communities in the Buddhist-majority country.