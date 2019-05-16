Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan cricket team got huge boost as young leg spin sensation Shahdab Khan declared he is fully fit and ready to spearhead Pakistan cricket team challenge for the 2019 World Cup.

“I am now fully fit and will depart to UK today through Emirates airlines flight,’ Shadab said.

Shadab Khan expressed these views during a press conference held at Pindi Stadium on Wednesday at 11:00am.

It was huge fuss and complete mismanagement at the part of the PCB as even Shahdab had to first stand under the burning sun. Then when this correspondent urged Nisar to arrange a chair then Shahdab was able to sit down. It is a matter of grave concern and the PCB must take notice of mismanagement at the Pindi Stadium where the PCB had deputed an army of employees, including manager, assistant manager and others while hardly any activity is witnessed at Pindi Stadium with the only exception of domestic tournament, which comes after year or so gap. The PCB top brass must take strong notice of highly poor and pathetic handling of Shahdab presser as he is a national hero and he deserves much better treatment.

While talking to the journalists Shahdab confirmed that he is completely free from the virus in his blood in the latest tests being conducted and now there is zero viral load in his blood.

He said it was detected at initial stage and the PCB took prompt action and sent him abroad for treatment.

He also thanked Dr Patrick Kennedy in England and all the friends, family and especially Rawalpindi Region head coach Sabih Azhar, who remained in constant contact with him, clubs presidents, secretaries, fellow players, who all stand by him during time of pain.

When asked about how much frustrated and depressed he was when he was informed about his health and does he had any fears of not to play in the World Cup, Shahdab replied: “Off course I was a bit down and frustrated as well but I was sure I will recover well within time and like 2017 Champions Trophy, I will serve the country and try to give my more than 100 percent.”

He said he was training lightly for last few days and will start full training in couple of days. “We are professionals and I had played lot of cricket in England. It will take some time before I attain my full fitness levels, but I am hungry and ready to play for Pakistan.”

When asked about whether he is concerned by the dip in green caps form and how bowling is being flopped baldy, Shahdab replied: “Actually our main bowlers including Aamir and me were out injured. The team is struggling. But now I am back and batsmen are scoring runs. Rather than losing in the world cup matches at least our players are getting into rhythm.

My job is to help green caps turn around the fortunes as quickly as possible and go back to winning ways. We had tasted defeat and success. we lost in the pool match against India in the Champions Trophy but after that we never looked back and gave our best and same will happen again.”

Shahdab completely rubbished claims made in some quarters that he got virus after getting dental treatment: “It is ridiculous. I was not even in Rawalpindi, I was in Lahore when someone put that fake news on social media.”

He said they had a balanced team and coaches are working very hard with the players and the team would bounce back in style.

However, the leg-spinner was not sure whether he would take any part in remainder of ODI series against England or would play warm-up matches before world cup.

However, he said he was fully fit, hungry and ready to deliver for the nation.