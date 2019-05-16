Share:

PESHAWAR - The doctors on Wednesday announced to boycott outpatient departments (OPDs) in hospitals all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a brawl between KP Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH)’s Board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki and doctors at the KTH.

According to details, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan and Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki visited the hospital meanwhile the doctors raised protest to get their demands fulfilled.

The protest turned into a duel. The doctors accused the health minister of torture as one of their colleagues was allegedly injured.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and summoned report after ordering an immediate inquiry. The CM has further directed to take strict action against the responsible persons.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctors Council (KPDC) announced on Wednesday a province-wide strike in all hospitals and private clinics after the police failed to register an FIR against the provincial health minister and his security guards for allegedly thrashing an assistant professor at the surgical ward.

“We will continue the strike until police register FIR against the health minister and his guards,” Dr Siraj, a member of the KPDC, told DawnNews TV. He added that the decision was taken by the body during a meeting held yesterday.

“All doctors are on the same page [on this matter] and demand a fair inquiry,” he said.

Yesterday, the doctors at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) called a strike after Dr Ziauddin Afridi, an assistant professor, was allegedly beaten by Hisham’s guards. The doctors suspended services at all levels in protest and also blocked traffic on University Road near Town police station. During the protest, five doctors went inside the police station to lodge an FIR against the health minister but were physically assaulted, KPDC members said. Dr Farooq, another KPDC member, shared a video clip that showed doctors and police officers exchanging harsh words and pushing each other.

The doctors’ body has warned that if the police fail to register an FIR of the incident by Thursday, doctors will not attend outpatient clinics and emergency services will be shut down as well.