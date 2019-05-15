Share:

Water is the first and foremost necessity of the human beings in this world. But unfortunately, in Pakistan, several people are dying because of contaminated water. The ministry of water resources has failed to provide the citizens with pure water which has resulted in several hardships for maintaining the health.

It is high time the government of Pakistan take strong action because water is the basic right of people. Clean water is essential for everyone in the country and they must be saving the nation in one way or another.

NOSHEEN IBRAHIM,

Singanisar, May 3.