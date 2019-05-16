Share:

BEIRUT - Lebanese President Michel Aoun reaffirmed on Wednesday Lebanon’s strong commitment to protecting its land and maritime sovereignty, highlighting the need to draw its borders with Israel.

“We call upon the United States to help us draw our land and maritime borders according to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to enable Lebanon to explore its oil and gas resources in the Exclusive Economic Zone,” Aoun was quoted as saying during his meeting with David Satterfield, visiting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs. Satterfield arrived in Lebanon on Tuesday for a two-day visit over the country’s border dispute with Israel. Lebanon has an unresolved maritime border with Israel that involves a triangular sea area of about 860 square km extending along the edge of three of its 10 offshore energy blocks.