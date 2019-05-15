Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani film Load Wedding will be opening at the Asian Film and TV Week in Guangzhou, China on 17th may. The festival will take place from May 16 to 23 and will feature 60 selected films from 30 Asian countries in various Chinese cities.

Asian filmmakers are representing their countries at the event. This includes India’s Aamir Khan, Iran’s Majid Majidi, and many others.

Earlier this year, at the Rajasthan International Film Festival 2019, Load wedding won the special viewer’s choice award for the best international feature.

‘Load Wedding’ is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. It is a comedy film, reflecting on issues such as opprobrium responsibilities and social conflict in an easy humorous and sarcastic style. Raja, the main character in the film lives with his parents and unmarried younger sister. The unexpected car incident takes his father away, so he has to support his family. The film packs a hefty punch: it’s a love story set in a small town in Punjab, and its characters and their leanings are all deeply rooted in the culture of the province.