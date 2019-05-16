Share:

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting to discuss various issues and proposals regarding Lahore Theme Park here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. On this occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal observed that state-of-the-art Theme Park was need of the hour as this project would bring in job opportunities, besides giving a boost to economic activities. Punjab government, he added, was taking steps to promote business activity in the province to do away with economic constraints.