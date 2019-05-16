Share:

KASUR - A schoolteacher assaulted a girl student and injured her lips and face at Hashimpura, Kanganpur here the other day. Ibrahim submitted an application to police that his daughter Amina was a student of nursery class at local Govt Primary School. “The other day, when she came home, her lips and face were badly injured. She told us that the schoolteacher had injured her by biting her on face and lips.” The police registered a case and started investigation.

INJURED

Four persons including a woman were injured after being mauled by stray dogs in Sarai Mughal. According to locals, four labourers were working in fields when a pack of stray dogs attacked them. Resultantly, they sustained injuries and were shifted to Pattoki Hospital for treatment.