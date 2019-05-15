Share:

Rawalpindi-The district government continued raiding Ramazan sasta bazaars and open markets on Wednesday while imposing fines worth Rs320,000 on shopkeepers and stall holders for overcharging, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

She said that 25 shopkeepers and stall holders were also sent to jail by police after filing cases against them. Similarly, action has also been taken against 131 shopkeepers for not displaying price lists issued by the district government.

According to her, assistant commissioners and teams of special price magistrates following instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa inspected a total of 321 points at all Ramazan sasta bazaars in the district and imposed heavy fines on profiteers and sent them to jail.

The raids were conducted by ADC (G) Maleeha Jamal, ACs Nosheen Sarwar, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Naheem Afzal, Zahid Khan, Amber Gilani, Usman Tariq, Sub-Registrar Urban II Rawalpindi/SPM Iqbal Ahmed Sanghera, AC HR Haider Abbas and SPM Zafar Abbas.

She said that the teams of ACs and SPMs were regularly carrying out inspections in their assigned areas, and stern action was being taken against the profiteers.

Moreover, rates and quality of all essential items including meat, mutton, chicken, pulses, vegetables, rice, fruits, flour and sugar were being ensured, the spokesperson said.

On the other hand, Special Secretary Agricultural Marketing Ahsan Bhutta, DC DC Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa, ADC (G) Maleeha Jamal and other officials of district government visited Ramzan Sasta Bazaar at Chuhr.

They inspected the stalls and checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and other daily use items besides interacting with the consumers.

In a statement, DC Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa said that the daily use items are available at all sasta bazaars at affordable rates while the ACs and the SPMs have been monitoring the prices strictly.