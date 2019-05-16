Share:

BRISTOL - England captain Eoin Morgan has been suspended for one ODI and fined 40 per cent of his match fee.

Morgan’s players have also been fined 20 per cent of their match fees, for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third ODI against Pakistan on Tuesday. Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the suspension on Morgan after England were ruled to be two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As Morgan had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Barbados ODI against the West Indies on 22 February, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period.

The suspension means Morgan will miss the fourth ODI against Pakistan in Nottingham on Friday. Meanwhile, England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Bairstow was found to have breached Article2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Bairstow, for whom it was his first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016

The incident occurred in the 29thover of England’s innings, when Bairstow struck the stumps with his bat after being dismissed. Bairstow admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, and third umpire Chris Gaffaney laid the charges.