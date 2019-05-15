Share:

Rawalpindi-The Motorway Police on Wednesday seized 873 non-custom-paid sets of smuggled mobile phones during a checking near Chakri Interchange, a spokesman said.

An alleged smuggler was also arrested by Motorway Police during the action who was identified as Abid Ali, he said.

According to him, Motorway Police received information that some smugglers could make attempt to smuggle non-custom-paid mobile phones from Peshawar to Lahore. Following the information, the Motorway Police enhanced checking of vehicles on motorway. He said that a team of Motorway Police stopped a suspicious car. During search, police recovered 873 mobile phones of different companies and held the driver of the car. Later, the accused along with seized mobile phones and car was handed over to Customs Department for legal action, the spokesman said.

On the other hand, armed gang of robbers stormed into a grocery store at Munawwar Colony and mugged cash while car lifters picked up a rickshaw and motorcycle from Gujar Khan. As per details, a gang of robbers having guns walked in Colony General Store at Munawwar Colony in broad day light and held the shopkeepers hostage on gun point. Later, the robbers snatched cash and fled. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni. The victim shopkeeper told media that it was for the fourth time that the dacoits mugged his shop in a year.

He alleged Saddar Bairooni police are reluctant to take action against the robbers and demanding bribes from him to make efforts to arrest the robbers. In Sukho, the precinct of PS Gujar Khan, unknown auto thieves pilfered a rickshaw from outside house of Waqas Zafar. The victim reported the theft case to the police.

Similarly, another villager namely Adeel of Sagri appeared before police and lodged complaint that his motorcycle was stolen from outside of a mosque. Police began investigation after filing cases against unknown thieves.