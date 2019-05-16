Share:

LAHORE : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore have arrested five accused including four Pakistan Railways (PR) senior serving and retired officials and one private company owner in Railways Signalling System Scam. The arrested accused persons include project director Fahim Anwar Shah (Grade-20) officer, former Chief Signal Engineer Atta Ullah (Grade-20), Ex-Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer Dr Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Project Director Muhammad Ahmad (BS-18) and owner of M/s Equinox accused contractor Moaz Mohi-ud-Din. According to the case, NAB Lahore has been probing PR Signal System Scam for few months after a complaint was filed regarding financial embezzlement and misappropriation of government funds to the tune of million of rupees in said project. It has been revealed that Pakistan Railway awarded four contracts for up-gradation/re-habilitation of Signaling Projects head. First two agreements were for provision of new signaling system from Lahore to Karachi etc. In 2016, the above mentioned contracts amounting to Rs 550 million were awarded to M/s Equinox for providing of signaling system and way side equipment for Bin Qasim Yard. It was further alleged that the contract was malafidely awarded to said firm in sheer violation of rules and regulations as the said firm was registered in category (C-5) with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), while category (C-3) was required to get this project.