ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau has authorised 12 inquiries and also gave approval of filling three corruption references against different people, including Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting at Bureau Headquarters and was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, DG Operations, DG NAB, Rawalpindi and other senior officers of NAB.

The EBM accorded approval to conduct 12 inquiries against various personalities, including Akram Khan Durrani, former Minister for Housing and Works, Sher Azam Wazir, former provincial minister and others, Ali Ghulam Nizamani, former member of Sindh Assembly, Saeed Khan Nizamani, Member Sindh Assembly, Muhammad Sohail, former DG, Malir Development Authority, Karachi, Asmatullah, Xen, MES, Sialkot Cantt, Almoiz Industries Limited, MM Road, Tehsil Paplan, District Mianawali and others, officers/ officials of Karachi Port Trust, Health Department Government of Sindh, members of Procurement Committee, Programme Manager Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme Sindh and others, Officers/officials of Gomal University Dera Ismael Khan, management of Food Department Khuzdar, Ram Chand, chief Engineer, Sukkur, Abdul Wahab, Sehato, Executive Engineer and others, Public Health Engineering Division, Larkana, Iqbal Sheikh, government Contractor and others, Management of Messers Chinone Builders, private builders and others.

The NAB Board also approved conducting investigation against Atif Kamran, Chief Executive Officer, Messers, Unico, Private Limited and others. The EBM accorded approval to file three corruption references against various personalities. A corruption reference would be filed against Agha Siraj Durrani, Speaker Sindh Assembly and others. They have been accused of making illegal assets by abusing authority causing Rs600 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Mazhar ul Islam, former Executive Director Lok Virsa, Islamabad on the accusations of awarding contract to favourites and inflicting Rs30.13 million losses to national kitty.

NAB also gave approval of filing another corruption reference against Fazal Mannan, former Director Education, FATA and others for making illegally appointing fake teachers and caused Rs 11 crore and 73 lakh loss to national kitty.

The EBM gave its consent of closing inquiry against Hafiz Abdul Karim, member Senate, former minister for communication. Usman Abdul Karim, Anas Abdul Karim, Dr Najeeb Haider and others including Ghulam Qadir Palego, former MPA,Thatta and others, Abdul Sattar Dero, former Managing Director Port Qasim Authority and others, officials of Communication and Works Department, Messers MechaTech Pvt and others due to lack of incriminating evidence at the moment.

The NAB EBM approved closing investigation against owners of messers AM Construction Company, Private Limited and others due to lack of incriminating evidence at the moment.

The EBM approved referring the inquiry against management/officials and others of Sargodha Cattle Market, Management to Chief Secretary Punjab for appropriate action as per law and another inquiry against Rehmattullah Baloch, Chief Executive Officer, KESCO and others to their department for appropriate departmental action as per law.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal said taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion was his top priority. NAB was pursuing Accountability for All Policy vigorously. All resources were being utilized to take back the looted money from the plunderers. Corruption was root cause of all ills, eliminating which was the collective responsibility of all Pakistanis. He directed all DG’s of NAB not to spare any corrupt, proclaimed offenders for concluding their cases as per law.