KASUR - A woman, pretending to be nurse, kidnapped a newborn baby from the Gynaecological Ward of Kasur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here the other day. According to the hospital management, Aliya Bibi, a resident of Kot Ghulam Muhammad, gave birth to a child. After an hour of the child’s birth, an unknown woman, in the uniform of a nurse, came to the ward and took the baby with her. On being questioned by Aliya, she replied that she was taking the baby for medical check-up. But she did not return and disappeared. Aliya’s family protested against the child’s abduction. Kasur Saddr police registered a case and launched investigation.