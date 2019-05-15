Share:

Now in 21st century nuclear weapons have the ability to destroy a city completely. Only nine countries have nuclear weapons, which are; U.S.A, UK, Russia, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea. It is estimated that the blow up of five or six nuclear weapons could destroy the Earth completely. If nuclear weapons are used in Pak-India war, it will be a lose/lose situation for both.

Historically speaking, the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed 90,000–146,000 and 39,000–80,000 people respectively. We cannot imagine what it would be like for people living there now. Even now, the likelihood of disability in a baby being born there is very high.

Nuclear weapons are leading cause of global warming and new diseases. These weapons should not be used in wars.

RAHMAT SHAFIQUE,

Turbat, May 3.