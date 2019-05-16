Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said that the issue of nominating the heads of standing committees in Punjab Assembly has already been settled with the opposition whose intentions to block the process now seems thoughtless.

Talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, he said it had been unanimously decided that 19 standing committees will be headed by the opposition while 21 by the treasury. “Unfortunately the opposition is creating issue on those committees’ chairmanship that come on part of the treasury while the opposition has already secured headship of five to six committees. Even then the government is ready to implement the decided formula.”, he said.

Raja Basharat termed opposition’s attitude as against the parliamentary traditions and principles. “The opposition is creating all the fuss just to secure chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)-I but the government is confident of solving this issue with passage of the time. But disrupting the selection process of Standing Committees’ headship on behalf of PAC-I is nothing but a violation of parliamentary ethics” he concluded.