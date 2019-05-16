Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Wednesday strongly condemned the drone attacks on oil pumping stations in eastern province of Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan expresses its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterates its full support against any threat to stability and security of the Kingdom, said a foreign ministry statement.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for continued efforts and cooperation with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International community for its elimination,” the statement said.