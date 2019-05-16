Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that he had full confidence of his leader Prime Minister Imran Khan and Provincial Assembly so nobody could remove him from chief ministership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said “I am the voice of Prime Minister Imran Khan and enjoying full trust of his leadership.”

He said that political opponents were showing their jealousy and busy spreading different kind of rumours against him but I am working for the welfare of the people and development of the province, adding that masses of the area were happy by performance of the incumbent government.

The Chief Minister said that Chaudhry brothers including Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi both were senior and experienced politicians and they are major political allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the province so we had cordial relations with each other.

Replying to a question, he said that there was no confrontation between the Governor and him because both’s powers were elaborated in the Constitution of the country.

Replying to another question, he said that economic condition would be improved with the passage of time and previous governments were responsible for the fragile condition of the national economy.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday directed to expedite the process of payments of advertisements’ pending dues to media houses and newspapers.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the CM also directed to constitute a high-level committee for the purpose.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Information Sumsam Bukhari, Spokesman to CM, Secretary Information, DGPR, representatives of Finance Department and others.

The committee comprising provincial ministers of law, information, finance and other officials would submit its recommendations within three days.

The chief minister also sought the details of pending cases and added that immediate steps would be taken by adopting a comprehensive strategy for the payment of dues.

The media bodies should also be taken into confidence with regard to payment of dues, he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary General All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Sarmad Ali called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

Matters regarding print media came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said that print media had the ability to leave lasting impact on public opinion. He assured that the Punjab government will extend all-out cooperation for the rehabilitation of the print media industry, he added. He said that PTI government believes in freedom of expression with responsibility.