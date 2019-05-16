Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister Office Wednesday expressed disappointment over poor performance shown by Balochistan province in addressing the people’s complaints lodged at Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP).

Prime Minister’s Office has written to the Chief Secretary Balochistan to improve the service delivery and compliance within the required time period in resolving the problems.

According to the PM Monitoring Cell Report Balochistan province was found lagging behind other provinces in addressing people’s complaints through PCP, a PM Media Office press release said.

The PM Monitoring Cell had continuously been monitoring the province’s progress in initiating and addressing public complaints, which were also shared regularly with the prime minister. The report found that only 800 (17%) complaints out of total 4791 (17%) were addressed by the province, whereas 1152 complaints (24%) remained unaddressed.

The letter further highlighted that 41 portal accounts of total 53 had shown zero progress which was also very disappointing.

PM Office underlined that guideline manuals were also provided to the relevant officials yet their output was not up to the mark.

The Chief Secretary was directed to take action against officials who had shown negligence in discharging their professional duties. The officers and personnel were directed to serve the people.

The letter reminded that it was Prime Minister’s mission to solve peoples’ problems and create ease for them.