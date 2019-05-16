Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - Police were accused of siding with accused here on Wednesday. A family told the media that some armed suspects had attacked them, adding that they had complained against the accused at which the police had arrested them. “But the accused were later released allegedly on the orders of SP (investigation) Naeemul Hassan,” the family said, and adding that the accused then returned and killed M Qasim, Kisan Ittehad candidate for Punjab Assembly from PP-244. Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer Iftikhar Sohal said that the DPO had taken action against the police officials involved in siding with the accused.