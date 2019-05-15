Share:

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Islamabad police on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of jewellers and money changers with the purpose to improve security around the business areas.

The purpose of the meeting was to ensure coordination with them for resolving their problems.

On the directions of IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal along with other police officials held meeting with jewellers and money changers of the city here at Rescue-15 office. Around 120 jewellers and money changers participated in the meeting and exchanged their views to improve security around their business areas.

Police officials held the meeting with trader community keeping in view the overall security and law and order situation.

The Additional SP asked the participants of the meeting to maintain complete coordination with police and discuss their issues with police officials of their respective areas without any hesitation. The police are ready to cooperate with them, he said. He also asked them to take precautionary measures like hiring trained security guards of well-reputed companies who should have familiarity to weapons.

He appointed DSP Rescue-15 as focal person who will guide the trader community in case of any issue to them. The traders appreciated this gesture of Islamabad police initiated on the special directions of IGP Islamabad and assured their complete cooperation with police. The Additional SP also appealed them to keep vigilant eye around their surroundings and inform police in case of any suspicious activity.