Share:

Health is a state of complete mental, physical and social well-being, but unfortunately, Pakistan presents a poor picture of health in terms of women’s medical care. The maternal death ratio is on peak in Pakistan where millions of women lose their lives due to the lack of access in health facilities. Social dogmas and extremely narrow approach to women’s rights and indifference towards women’s health is another reason why women are not able to get proper medical attention. As a result of home deliveries concept, women in rural and tribal areas are more likely to suffer from medical complications. Moreover, the health of families and nations is interlinked with the health of women.

Therefore, the government should take steps to resolve this serious issue of women’s health and provide them proper medical care.

TILYAN ASLAM,

Turbat, May 3.