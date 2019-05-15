Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday appointed Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi as acting Vice Chancellor of Karachi University.

The Secretary, Universities and Boards Department, Muhammad Riazuddin, though a notification informed that under Section-13(2) of the University of Karachi Act 1972, Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi as acting VC with immediate effect till the appointment of regular vice chancellor through Search Committee.

Prior to his new assignment, he was working as the chairman of the Department of Public Administration, KU. Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has completed his PhD in Public Administration, KU, in 2006, while completed his Masters degree in political science with first class second position in 1989 and Bachelor of Arts (honors) in political science with first class first position in 1987.

Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi started his teaching career as a cooperative lecture from department of political science in 1989 and appointed as a lecture in 1990 and served department of public administration and political science later became assistant professor in 1998 and professor in 2009. He has specialization in public policy, development studies and public relations.

Besides, teaching at KU, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi was also the part of the visiting faculty at Hamdard University, University of Balochistan, Quetta, University of Management and Technology, Lahore, Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh and NED University.

He has also served as Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, KU, January 2013 to January 2016, Chairman, Department of Public Administration from March 2011 till January 2014, Director Admissions, University of Karachi, 2011 to 2016 while as Convener, Convocation Committee, University of Karachi, 2011 to 2016, Chairman, House Allotment Committee, KU, March 2015 to February 2016, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Campus Security Affairs from March 2015 to February 2016, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Campus Security Affairs from 2004 to August 2014 (with a few months break) and Students’ Advisor, KU in 2007.

Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has also served KU as a member of Board of Advance Studies and Research, Academic Council, central Admission Committee, KU Sports Board, KU Gymkhana Committee, coordinator on behalf of KU for the 30th National Games and other bodies.