LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Wednesday chaired a meeting of Provincial Selection Board One (PSB-I) on promotion of officers in BPS-19 and BPS-20 at Civil Secretariat. Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of Regulation, Finance and Services, Additional IG Special Branch and relevant officers attended the meeting. The meeting recommended promotion of 242 officers including 207 doctors to next grades. During tenure of Yousaf Naseem Khokhar as CS, 433 officers of different departments have been promoted to grade BPS-19, 20 and 21 in six meetings of PSB-1. Those recommended for promotion to BPS-20 included 207 general cadre doctors of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, four officers of Communication and Works, and one officer each of Excise and Higher Education departments. Those who have been recommended for promotion to BPS-19 included 20 officers of Irrigation, three of Local Government and Community Development, two each of Livestock and Excise and one officer each of Forestry and Public Prosecution departments.