Faiz Buxapuri remembered

KANDHKOT - Poet, writer and lettered Faiz Ahmed Buxapuri, commonalty known as Ghalib-e-Sindh, was remembered on his 27th death anniversary here on Wednesday.

A mega event was held at his native town Faizabad Buxapur which was attended by renowned poets and notables from all over the country.

On the occasion, poets, scholars and artists paid a rich tribute to Buxapuri by reading his poetry and also highlighted his contribution in different languages such as Sindhi, Urdu and Persian. After introductory session, All Pakistan Mushairra was attended by prominent poets and authors namely Nawaz Ali Domki, Qalandar Shah Lakyari, Abdul Jabbar Abid, Rahat Niaz Bhutto, Noor Nabi, Anwar Solangi, Zakir Ali, Mushtaque Aresar, Fazullah Fida, Barkat Ali Barkat, Zahid Qumbar, Mustafa Akhash and others.

Four children sustain burn injuries

MIRPURKHAS - Four children sustained serious burn injuries after suffering an electric shock in Behrain Town on Wednesday morning.

According to details, four children including Mukesh, Arjun, Kirshan and Ashoke were playing and suddenly they touched naked electric wire, resultantly they sustained burn injuries and they were rushed to emergency of civil hospital Mirpurkhas where they were provided first aid and admitted into surgical ward.

Two brothers go missing

MIRPURKHAS - Two real brothers were missing as fear of being kidnapped in taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad during last two days. Landlord Nadeem Bhurgari told the local media here on Wednesday that his real elder brothers Mubarak Bhurgari and Muhammad Ali Bhurgari Tuesday morning left their house in their car for agriculture farm situated in Degan Bhurgari, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad but they did not turn up. It was feared that they were abducted by unknown accused.

He said that we had search them but to no avail. He said that we had lodged the initial report with Degan Bhurgari police station. He demanded IG police and DIG Mirpurkhas to take immediate notice of their kidnapping and recover them safely