RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Development Authority restrained a cooperative housing society from floating advertisements and development work as the management failed in obtaining No Objection Certificate, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan said on Wednesday.

According to him, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Director Ali Imran directed owner of CBR Residencia, Girja Road Rawalpindi, which is also part of the CBR Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme Phase-II, to stop advertisements and development. He added that the RDA under a section of Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 issued notices to the owner of above mentioned illegal housing scheme and sponsor of Udaan Marketing Company.

They have been warned to stop immediately the advertisement on electronic and print media otherwise RDA would seal the site and booking offices of the housing schemes in Rawalpindi and First Information Report would be registered in relevant police station against the owner of the housing scheme, he said.

He mentioned that the RDA advised general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any unauthorized housing scheme. Otherwise, they will be responsible for their losses, he said.

The RDA is taking strict action against illegal development / construction of booking and site offices of illegal housing schemes without any fear or favour, he claimed.