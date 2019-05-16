Share:

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, provided services to victims of 842 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours. According to the data provided by the PES here Wednesday, seven persons were killed and 889 others injured in the accidents. As many as 535 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 354 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. Further analysis showed that 373 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 143 pedestrians and 380 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents . The statistics show that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 235 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and Multan at third with 58 accidents and 63 victims. According to the data 660 motorbikes, 114 auto rickshaws, 84 motorcars, 45 vans, 8 passenger buses, 13 trucks and 117 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.