Share:

ISLAMABAD - Criminal Investigation Agency of Islamabad police busted a gang of robbers and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that following directions of IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special team of CIA officials including DSP CIA to ensure effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities. The team busted a two-member gang of robbers.

The held persons have been identified as Rizwan, son of Ahmed Khan and Saleem, son of Akhtar, residents of district Sargodha.

The police team recovered valuables, mobile phones, weapons and ammunition from their possession. Cases were registered against the held persons at Ramana police station and further investigation is underway from them.