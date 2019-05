Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appointed noted financial expert Dr Salman Shah as his advisor on economic affairs and planning.

Salman Shah served as advisor to former Prime Minister Shaukat Tareen during 2004-8. Having a degree in finance from Indiana University, USA, Dr Shah carries with him a vast experience in his field. He has worked at various finance institutions including the State Bank of Pakistan.