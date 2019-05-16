Share:

Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to file again along with court's decision the review petition seeking removal of name of Rao Anwar , major accused in Naqeeb Ullah murder case from ECL.

A three-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up for hearing petition seeking removal of Rao Anwar former SSP Malir from ECL Thursday. Malik Naeem Iqbal counsel for Rao took the plea court had taken notice of murder of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsood.

Rao Anwar appeared in the court and the court had granted him bail. But later his name was placed in ECL. Justice Umar Ata Bandial while addressing the counsel for Rao Anwar said, "You say he is on bail, therefore his name be removed from ECL. There is procedure for removing name from ECL."

The court ordered Rao Anwar to file again the review petition along with the decision of the court and adjourned the hearing of the case for indefinite period.