LOS ANGELES-Actress and singer Selena Gomez says social media has been “terrible” for her generation, and has urged people to set time limits on online activity.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, where she is promoting her new film The Dead Don’t Die, the 26-year-old said: “I think our world is going through a lot obviously.

“But for my generation specifically, social media has been terrible.”

She claimed many young people were unaware of important news issues.

“It’s a useful platform but it does scare me when you see young boys and girls not really aware of the news going on,” she added.

“It’s selfish - I don’t wanna say selfish, that’s rude - but it’s dangerous for sure.”

Gomez who has 150 million Instagram followers, was last year overtaken by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo as the most followed person on the platform, and she has previously taken lengthy breaks from social media .

In her new horror-comedy, directed by Jim Jarmusch and co-starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Tilda Swinton, Gomez plays a “wifi-obsessed hipster”.

in the midst of a climate change-induced zombie apocalypse.

While she does post pictures and messages on Instagram and Twitter, Gomez said she tries to do so in a constructive manner, conscious of the dangers of online pressure for many of her young fans.

“I’m very grateful I have the platform in any way, I can still share things I’m passionate about,” she said. “I don’t take a lot of pointless pictures I like to be intentional with it.

“I see these young girls, devastated with bullying and not being able to have my voice.”

