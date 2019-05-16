Share:

KARACHI - Muhammad Shafaat, a 25-year old Mechanical Engineer and son of a private News Agency’s Editor, went disappeared from Karachi last Friday and could not be traced out, said family members.

Shafaat, son of Shafqat Ali Soomro, left his home at Sachal Goth for a textile industry at SITE Karachi, where he was getting training as internee mechanical engineer on Friday, May 10, 2019 but did not reach his workplace or return home. The motorcycle, he was riding, is untraceable and his cell phone number powered off.

An FIR in this regard has already been lodged at Sachal police station, Karachi under section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has also been informed about the incident. However, still there is no clue about the missing young man.

The distressed family is afraid that their son might be kidnapped, picked up or got disappeared by some unknown persons for the reasons not known to them. They appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Imran Ismail, IGP Sindh police, DG Rangers and all concerned law enforcing agencies to help in urgent and safe recovery of the missing young man.