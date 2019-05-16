Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer Ashtar Ausaf Ali yesterday fell unconscious in the Supreme Court during hearing of a contempt of court case.

Ashtar Ausaf Ali, who has also served as Attorney General for Pakistan, was immediately shifted to a hospital. He is representing Shehbaz Sharif in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s petition challenging his bail.

The three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had on Tuesday summoned the Rawalpindi commissioner and deputy commissioner to appear before it on Wednesday in the contempt of court case filed by Girls Guide Association Rawalpindi against Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

During proceedings, Justice Azmat Saeed grilled the deputy commissioner, observing that he was not fulfilling his responsibilities.

He asked the deputy commissioner whether he could read the court orders in English and as to why not the contempt of court notice should be issued to him.

The deputy commissioner said he had not ordered to demolish the wall.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that as to why he (the deputy commissioner) was telling lie as the assistant commissioner was also present at the site when the wall was demolished.

The bench also rejected his unconditional apology.

The counsel for Girls Guide said the wall was demolished on April 15 on the call of Sheikh Rashid.

The counsel for the Punjab government assured the court for reconstruction of wall and restoration of gas connection.

However, all the cases, including NAB’s appeal against Shehbaz’s bail, which were to be heard at the court room no 2, were adjourned due to falling unconscious of Ashtar Ausaf.